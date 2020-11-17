1/1
Lena Mamie Magdelene Swearinger Sterling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lena Mamie Magdelene (Swearingen) Sterling, 106, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at MUSC Chester Nursing Center. Mrs. Sterling was born August 8, 1914 in Chester, SC and was the daughter of the late J.B. Swearingern and Mamie Jeffers Swearingern. She attended the schools of Fairfield County and was a homemaker and was formerly employed with Robert Orr's Clothing and was also an alterations clerk at B.C. Moore's Department Store. Mrs. Sterling was the oldest member of New Hope APR Church of Blackstock. She is survived by two sons; Robert Grier Sterling Jr. (Judy) of Blackstock, SC and James Calvin “J.C.” Sterling Sr. of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Tonya Saunders (John) of Salisbury and Jake Sterling (Lana) of Lexington; one great-grandson, Jacob Saunders of Salisbury; numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Sterling was preceded in death by her husband Robert Grier Sterling, Sr.; daughter-in-law Taska C. Sterling; five brothers and two sisters. Service: A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at New Hope ARP Church Cemetery in Fairfield County with Rev. Billy Cathcart officiating. The family request mask and social distancing please. Memorial: Memorials may be made to New Hope ARP Church Cemetery Fund, 1469 East Peach Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved