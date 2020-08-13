Lennie Lee Hardin Haywood, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Lennie was born on November 6, 1934 in Rutherford County to the late Grady Hardin and Eula Baynard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jeremiah Frank Haywood Sr.; two brothers, Earl Hardin and Grady Paul Hardin, and one sister, Diane Tickle. Lennie spent her childhood in Landis before moving to Kannapolis when she got married. She spent her early career at Linn-Corriher Mills in Landis and then worked at Cannon Mills. She later worked for many years at both K-Mart and Donna's Hallmark in Kannapolis. Lennie loved shopping, especially at Hamrick's, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed taking trips to both the mountains and the beach. She was a member of Highest Praise Family Worship Center in China Grove. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Linda Lee Haywood and Wanda Nix; son, Jeremiah (Janet) Frank Haywood Jr.; six grandchildren, Holly (Jordan) Cox, Tiffany (Matthew) Overcash, Haley (Conner) Wallace, Isaiah Haywood, Isaac Haywood, and Jason Paul Scoggins; three great-grandchildren, Abigail Cox, Levi Wallace, and Lincoln Cox; sisters, Maxine Haywood, Joyce Royal, Alice Featherstone; and brothers, Henry Hardin, Gene Hardin, and Jerry Hardin. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Highest Praise Family Worship Center. Service: A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Miller officiating. Please adhere to the state mandate and guidelines for social distancing. Memorial: The family welcomes flowers, but for those who prefer, memorials may be sent to Highest Praise Family Worship Center, Attn: Missions, PO Box 17, Landis NC 28088. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.