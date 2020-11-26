Leo Andrew Helfer, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12th He was born Aug 8, 1938 in Gastonia. He married Paula Ann Helfer on Nov. 9, 1968. Leo was a veteran of the armed forces, serving in the U.S. Army before becoming a tax auditor with the NCESC. After retiring, he enjoyed working in his garden and basking in nature. He is survived by three children: Maria, Greg, and Angela; seven grandchildren: Anna, Carissa, Kara, Melody, Alex, Noah, and Cameron; one great-grandchild, Clarity; and many others whose lives were touched by his outgoing and generous nature. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
