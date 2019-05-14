Leon Phillips Sr., 87, of Burl Owens Road, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. Mr. Phillips was born March 14, 1932 in Rown County to David Enoch Phillips and Carrie Leonard Jenkins. He was of the Christian faith and served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Eugene Phillips; and two sisters, Lottie Blackstock and Caroline Kurkendoll; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Surviving are a son, David Leon Phillips Jr. of Lexington; three daughters, Mary Smith (Michael) of Lexington, Sharon White (Chuck) of Lexington and Kathy Kapka of New York. Visitation: A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or , 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2019