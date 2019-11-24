Mr. Leonard John Kobylus, Sr., 89, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Len was born July 31, 1930 in Luzerne County, Pa., the son of the late Constanyn Kobylus and the late Anna Piskur Kobylus. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Len never met a stranger, if you were standing still in his vicinity, you were going to be regaled and entertained. He never failed to leave his audience laughing and quickly made deep connections with those around him. He was a proud and supportive father, always present to lend a hand or offer advice. He had a huge library of stories from his Depression Era childhood in the coal region of eastern PA, to his adventures of playing center field for the United States Navy's traveling team while serving on the USS Grand Canyon patrolling in the Mediterranean with the Sixth Fleet. He loved sports and enjoyed watching professional baseball and college football. He was a life-long, dedicated NY Yankees fan and he passed his passion for his team along to his son, daughter, and great-grandson. He was the go-to guy in any neighborhood; his lawn was always immaculate and he had an uncanny ability to fix anything. He loved to decorate for the holidays. He took immense joy in interacting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enthusiastically embraced being a grandfather. He was a surprisingly great cook and his Sunday breakfast spread and Friday fish-n-chips were legendary. His love of dancing earned him the nickname “crazy legs.” He was in constant pursuit of a good pizza and Philly cheesesteak. He shared everything he had with those he loved. Above all else Len was devoted, supportive, and wildly in love with his best friend and wife, Gail. Together they enjoyed all the good things that life has to offer and weathered the challenges. Their life together was a model for their children and their love for one another was felt by all those who were in their presence. We rejoice at their eternal reunion. Rest well in the knowledge of a life well lived. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Donna Gail Edwards Kobylus; his brother John Kobylus; and three sisters, Anna Bengston, Marie Podlas and Rose Kobylus. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Leonard J. Kobylus, Jr. and wife Patricia of Salisbury and Robert S. Kobylus of Bethlehem, Pa.; daughter, Kim Kobylus Patrick and husband Creed of Mooresville; brother, Chester Kobylus of Whiting, N.J.; sister, Winifred Stang of Greenville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Dr. Kristen Abernathy (Zach), Kourtney Batot, Mackenzie Patrick and Wilson Patrick; and three great-grandchildren, Justin Kobylus, Brandon Abernathy and Christian Batot. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Father John Eckert officiating. Burial will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors by the Davidson County Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Navy. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Kobylus's name to the Sacred Heart Capital Campaign, c/o Sacred Heart Catholic Church 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kobylus family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2019