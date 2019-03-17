Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Paul Whitey Webster. View Sign

Leonard Paul “Whitey” Webster, 72, of Faith passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on February 22, 1947, he was a son of the late Daisy Watt Webster and Lee A. Webster. Leonard worked as a Grader and Hauler in the landscaping business and was a diesel mechanic. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, member of Faith Fire Department for 30 years, and a founding member of the Faith Social Bench Club. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister in law, Martha P. Webster. Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Bessie W. Rodgers (Arthur) of Kannapolis, Patsy W. Zimmerman (Jack) of Statesville, brother, Jerry Webster of Faith, nephews, Eric Webster, Joel Webster, Mike Rodgers and Alan Zimmerman. Visitation: 2:00 – 3:00 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 203 North Main street, Faith, NC 28041. Service: 300 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Barnett officiating, burial will follow in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials: may be made to the building fund of Faith Baptist 203 North Main street, Faith, NC 28041. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Webster family. Online condolences may be made at

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

