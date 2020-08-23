1/1
Leonard Willis Smith Sr.
Mr. Leonard Willis Smith, Sr., age 92 of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the NOVANT-Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury after a brief illness. Born September 16, 1927 in Rowan County, Leonard was the son of the late Robert Smith and Grace Honbarger Smith and was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Swink Smith; his son, Leonard Smith, Jr., son in-law, Jerry Forsythe and six of his seven sisters. After school, Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his service, he spent his career working for White Packing Company and then 25 years delivering meat for Frank Corriher Meat Products. In his earlier years, he loved watching westerns and would stay up late just to watch boxing on television. His biggest passion was to fish, going fishing and bass fishing. He truly loved it! Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert Smith, Jackie Smith (Jeannie) and his daughters, Dottie Forsythe and Bonnie Whitley (Steve). He also leaves behind his sister, Betty Ann Corriher along with 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation for Leonard will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10:00am, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Carlyle. The family requests you kindly remember Leonard with memorials in his honor to the Rowan County Animal Shelter, 1465 Julian Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Smith.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
