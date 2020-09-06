Leonha Emiline Casey Buelin, 85, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her residence. Born on March 12, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Onha Jane Brown Casey. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Buelin, whom she married on January 20, 1956; daughter, Gail Buelin; son, Joseph Buelin; sisters, Gracie Billings and Mattie Hawkins; brother, Burley Casey. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Wayne Buelin (Kimberly) of Cooleemee, David Buelin (Jeanette), Mike Buelin (Eva), Joe Buelin (Starr), Donald Buelin and Sammy Buelin, all of Salisbury; daughter, Nancy Morales of Salisbury; brother, Cletus Casey of Thurmond; sisters, Josephine Marshall of State Road and Raydell Hunt of Jonesville; grandchildren, Davey Buelin, Annette Barton, Treva McBride, Kerri Carter, Katie Foy, Alisha Dunn, Amber Morales, Samantha Morales, Tiffany Morales and Austin Morales; great-grandchildren, Blake Buelin, Natalie McBride, Malachi McBride, Kaylee McBride, Hayden Morales, Tansley Mastranunzio, Skylar Dunn and great-grandchild Taytum Davis on the way. Service: 2:00 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church, 370 Trexler Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 with Pastor Phillip Stubbs and Pastor Stephen Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Buelin family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.