Leslie George Csanyi, 59, of Salisbury, passed away suddenly on Oct. 30, 2019. Les was born in Toronto, Ontario on Feb. 9, 1960 to Leslie Csanyi and Eva Csanyi (Mate). He graduated from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario before moving to North Carolina in 1995. He was the founder of CMW Manufacturing Limited and was the current owner of LGC Consulting Incorporated. Les enjoyed most all sports, but specifically loved hockey, softball and squash. He also enjoyed traveling and most of all flying. Les will be sadly missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Strickland Csanyi; father, Leslie S Csanyi; mother, Eva Mate; brother, Peter Csanyi; brother-in-law, Michael and wife Diana Strickland; sister-in-law Debbie and Phil Smith; much loved uncle, to Steven Csanyi (Ellen), Christine Csanyi, Jeff Berrier (Tara), Kim Evans (Keith), Elizabeth Smith (Jeff), Alison Strickland (Will) and Emily Strickland. Les was loved by many and will be missed by numerous friends in his flying community in Salisbury at the Mid Carolina Regional Airport. Les was also a member of the Woodstock Flying Club in Woodstock, Ontario. Arrangements: Cremation has taken place and celebrations of life shall be held at the Navy Club in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada on Nov. 12, from 2-5 p.m. and at Mid Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury, North Carolina on Nov. 20, from 12-3 p.m. Memorials: In honor of Les, donations can be made to Operation Airdrop (www.operation-airdrop.com).
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019