Leslie Hunter Steele Houston, 71, of Bear Poplar, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville. Born May 14, 1948, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Howard Leslie Steele and Nancy Hunter Steele. Mrs. Houston was a graduate of West Rowan High School and King's Business College. She formerly worked in the business office at Food Lion from 1971 – 1981, then she worked for two years at American Moistening Company. She was a lifelong member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, NC and member of the DAR-John Knox Chapter. Mrs. Houston enjoyed gardening and professional baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Preston B. Houston; daughter, Joy Houston Summitt and husband, Travis; granddaughter, Tinley Summitt; sister, Betty Steele Parker and husband, Ernest; nephew, Scott Parker and wife, Jennifer; niece, Karen Parker Towery and husband, Rev. Billy Towery; grandnephews, Garrett Towery, Caleb Parker and Luke Parker and grandnieces, Natalie Towery, Hannah Parker and Emily Parker. Service: A graveside service will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2055 Third Creek Church Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Houston. Condolences may be made to the Houston family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2020