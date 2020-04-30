Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Hunter Steele Houston. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Graveside service 3:00 PM Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cleveland , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Hunter Steele Houston, 71, of Bear Poplar, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville. Born May 14, 1948, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Howard Leslie Steele and Nancy Hunter Steele. Mrs. Houston was a graduate of West Rowan High School and King's Business College. She formerly worked in the business office at Food Lion from 1971 – 1981, then she worked for two years at American Moistening Company. She was a lifelong member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, NC and member of the DAR-John Knox Chapter. Mrs. Houston enjoyed gardening and professional baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Preston B. Houston; daughter, Joy Houston Summitt and husband, Travis; granddaughter, Tinley Summitt; sister, Betty Steele Parker and husband, Ernest; nephew, Scott Parker and wife, Jennifer; niece, Karen Parker Towery and husband, Rev. Billy Towery; grandnephews, Garrett Towery, Caleb Parker and Luke Parker and grandnieces, Natalie Towery, Hannah Parker and Emily Parker. Service: A graveside service will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2055 Third Creek Church Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Houston. Condolences may be made to the Houston family at

