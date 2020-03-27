Mrs. Lessie Johnson Wood, age 92, passed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Compass Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Spencer. Born on Jan. 19, 1928 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late William Johnson and Cora Marlin Johnson. She graduated from R.A. Clement High School in Cleveland and was formerly employed at Parrish Bakery and Dixie Furniture. Mrs. Wood was a member of New Hope AME Zion Church, where she was a Deaconess and Stewardess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wood, Sr.; son, Carl Wood, Jr.; daughter, Paulette Wood; brothers, Robert Johnson and Hiram Clay Johnson; and sisters, Florence J. Knox and Sally J. Peyton. Left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Reta Wood of Salisbury, Linda Thompson of Atlanta, Ga., and Lisa W. Tranumn of Salisbury; sons, Gary Wood (Priscilla) of Salisbury and Darryl Wood (Jackie) of Atlanta, Ga.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: A Private Service will be held for Mrs. Wood. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc is assisting the Wood Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobelandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 27, 2020