Service Information
Graham Funeral Home Inc
635 Wilkesboro St
Mocksville , NC 27028
(336)-751-1100
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lambert Graham Funeral Home
Mocksville , NC
Memorial service
3:00 PM
Lester Martin Courtroom

Mr. Lester Poindexter Martin, Jr., 95, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Mocksville and Farmington, born June 21, 1924, to the late Dr. Lester P. and Helen Bahnson Martin. His brother, George, with whom he practiced law with for 18 years, beat him to the barn in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; two sons, Pete and Bob (Laura); and a granddaughter, Elizabeth. Lester was Mocksville's first Eagle Scout, he represented Davie County in the 1961 and 1963 General Assembly; was a State Bar Councilor and a trustee for Appalachian State University; had served on several committees and was Parliamentarian of the State Baptist Convention; was Grand Master of North Carolina Masons in the 1991; was a Chief District Court Judge, a Superior Court Judge and an Emergency Judge for numerous years; and was Chairman of the Pulpit Committee that brought Charles Bullock to Mocksville, which he considered his crowning achievement. As a veteran of the United States Army, he served his country in China, Burma and India in World War II and received the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 23, in the Lester Martin Courtroom, his niece Rev. Elizabeth W. Libbey will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Lambert Graham Funeral Home in Mocksville. No memorials please. Online condolences:

