Letha Marie McEachern Gilland, 89, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at her residence in Salisbury, NC. She was born February 19, 1930 in Concord, NC to the late Jacob and Lola Barbee McEachern. Mrs. Gilland was a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Letha is survived by her Husband Kenneth Alexander Gilland , daughters, Lisa Hall and Beth Garmon and her husband Kevin of Concord, NC; Grandson, Brian Helms; Two Granddaughters, Megan Smith and her husband Rodney and Lindsey Hammil and also by her Great-grandson, Carson Smith. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church in Faith, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the Faith Baptist Church, Faith, NC, with Pastor Chuck Brawley officiating. Burial will take place in the Carolina Memorial Park following the service. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the doners choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Gilland family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 25, 2019