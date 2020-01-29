Mrs. Leura Worley Stubbs, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. Born May 1, 1931 in Canton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Haskew Worley and Alma Tillery Worley. She was educated in the Canton schools and graduated from West Carolina University, Cullowhee. Mrs. Stubbs taught First and Second grades at Bostian Elementary School before retiring in 1992. She was a member of Coburn Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cameron Morrison Stubbs, Sr. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Cameron Stubbs, Jr. and wife Susan Cline Stubbs of China Grove and Rob Stubbs and wife Shellie Eagle Stubbs of Salisbury; sister, Louise Sowell of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Stubbs of China Grove and Jacob Stubbs and wife Savanna of Southport, and Karlee Eagle of Salisbury. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM Friday (Jan. 31) at Summersett Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service with Rev. Selena Scott, Minister of Coburn Memorial United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Coburn Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 S. Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stubbs family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 29, 2020