Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Gray London. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Annex Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Gray London, 84, of Shelby and formerly of Mooresville, went into his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Gray was born in Iredell County on March 25, 1935 to the late James Lewis London and Naomi Elizabeth Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dora London, and siblings Robert London, Gene London, and Joyce Wendelken. Gray honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the American Institute of Baking in Chicago. He was an entrepreneur and was never afraid to start a new business. He owned and operated Dainty Maid Foods for many years in China Grove and Apple Baking Company in Salisbury. He invented the local pastry known as the “Apple Ugly.” He also started security system companies, gas stations, and automotive companies. He loved racing and at one point was Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s crew chief. He had a strong political opinion and enjoyed sharing that with others. He had a big heart and lovingly adopted a family of eight Vietnamese children and helped them to become successful, self-sufficient individuals. He also had a special place in his heart for dogs. Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Dr. Patricia London and Tracy (William) Driver; sons, Michael London and Stephen (Angela) London; seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Haley) Shuping, Drew (Abby) Shuping, Lauren (Chad) Flack, Nathan Driver, Noah (Peyton) Driver, Alex London and Shaylee London; six great-grandchildren and two more on the way. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Annex Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Young officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Cabarrus, 2010 Wilshire Ct SW, Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Lewis Gray London, 84, of Shelby and formerly of Mooresville, went into his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Gray was born in Iredell County on March 25, 1935 to the late James Lewis London and Naomi Elizabeth Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dora London, and siblings Robert London, Gene London, and Joyce Wendelken. Gray honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the American Institute of Baking in Chicago. He was an entrepreneur and was never afraid to start a new business. He owned and operated Dainty Maid Foods for many years in China Grove and Apple Baking Company in Salisbury. He invented the local pastry known as the “Apple Ugly.” He also started security system companies, gas stations, and automotive companies. He loved racing and at one point was Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s crew chief. He had a strong political opinion and enjoyed sharing that with others. He had a big heart and lovingly adopted a family of eight Vietnamese children and helped them to become successful, self-sufficient individuals. He also had a special place in his heart for dogs. Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Dr. Patricia London and Tracy (William) Driver; sons, Michael London and Stephen (Angela) London; seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Haley) Shuping, Drew (Abby) Shuping, Lauren (Chad) Flack, Nathan Driver, Noah (Peyton) Driver, Alex London and Shaylee London; six great-grandchildren and two more on the way. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Annex Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Young officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Cabarrus, 2010 Wilshire Ct SW, Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close