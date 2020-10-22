Mrs. Lillie Martin Nelson, 92, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence. Born March 28, 1928 in Stokes County, she was the daughter of the late Isiah and Ardella Strickland Martin. Educated in the Kannapolis City Schools, she received a Bachelor's Degree from North Carolina Central University and a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She taught Home Economics for many years at Concord Middle School and retired from teaching at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. Mrs. Nelson was a longtime member of Moore's Chapel AME Zion Church where she served in many capacities. She was a Class Leader, Lay Council, Steward Board, Life Member's Council, Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society, Adult Sunday School Teacher, former President of the Willing Workers Club for over 30 years and served as the church Treasurer for over 20 years. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for over seventy years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Nelson, Jr; brother, Isiah Martin, Jr.; and sister, Helen Carelock. Left to cherish her memories are her sons Ronald Nelson (Traci) of Durham and Reginald Nelson (Barbara) of Martinbay, Missouri; brother, Flunell Martin of New York; sisters, Edith Lee of Statesville, Katherine Thurston of Winston-Salem, Lenora Washington of Winston-Salem, and Creola Martin of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2-5pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1pm in the A.R. Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment following at Rowan Memorial Park. Reverend Robert Kelly, officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Nelson Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.