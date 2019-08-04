Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Mae Barnes. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Landis , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Landis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Lillian Mae Barnes age 101 died peacefully on August 2, at Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Salisbury. Lillian resided in Landis, North Carolina, where she was born, raised, and lived in her beloved family home for 101 years. She was the daughter of Ross and Cellie Daugherty and a sister to four brothers, David, Walter (Mope), Raymond, and Floyd. Lillian retired from Belk's Department Store after an ambitious 36 year career. She so enjoyed serving others, and she decided to continue her career at Virginia's Boutique in Kannapolis for an additional 18 years prior to her final retirement at 85 years of age. Lillian is survived by her son Billy Barnes, twin granddaughters Bilii (Bibi) and husband Todd Akins and Lani and husband Jerry Baxter,and two great grandsons Coty and wife Brittiany Stewart and Will Akins. Lillian is predeceased by her four devoted brothers and daughter in law, Janice Barnes. Lillian has been surrounded and loved by her extended Daugherty Family whom she cherished. Lillian's joy in life was to provide for her family and to spoil her granddaughters and great grandsons. She was an active part of her family's life and was always a pillar of strength.Those who knew her knew that she was a strong independent women who took pride in the accomplishments of her family and church. She was a spiritual women and was the oldest living member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis, N. C. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation for Mrs. Barnes will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis, followed by a funeral service to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm also at the church, officiated by Pastor Lanning. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 W. Rice St. Landis, NC 28088. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Barnes. Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

