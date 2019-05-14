Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Nevada Ludwig Rabon. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lillian Nevada Ludwig Rabon, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks after several years of declining health. She was born on July 8, 1924 in Salisbury, the youngest daughter of the late James Adam Ludwig and the late Mary Paulina Brady Ludwig. Nevada was a graduate of Rockwell High School and, until her health declined, enjoyed returning each summer to her high school class reunions and renewing past friendships. She was an avid gardener, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Luther Calvin Rabon (Tom) and daughter, Kathy Lynn Rabon Summers and her husband David Williams Summers. Survivors include her daughters, Karen Broyhill (Paul) of Charlotte, Kim Alvarez (Chicore) of Winter Haven Fla. and Kelly Lesser Pagillo (Lou) of Delray, Fla.; son, Kent Rabon of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jenny Robeson (Mark), Chris Hall (Stephanie), Rhett Summers, Alexis Rabon, Joseph Alvarez, John Paul Alvarez, Karrie Schroeder (Will) and Kyle Lesser; and great-grandchildren: Jeremy Hall and Caroline Hall. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. at Summersett Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank her in-home caregivers, Debra, Crystal, Jennifer, Annette, Brandi, Melissa and BJ for their loving care. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 East Ridge Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rabon family at this time. Online condolences may be made at

