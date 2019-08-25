Mrs. Lillie Bell Neely McCluney 93, passed away Friday August 23, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House born February 19, 1926 in Rowan Co, she was the daughter of the late Harris White and Willie Bell Little. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and attended R.A. Clement High School, Cleveland she retired from the Rowan/Salisbury School System after many years of service. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, East Spencer where she was a member of the Deaconess Board, Willing Workers Missionary Society, Sr. Usher Board. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Victor McCluney, son, Paul Edward Neely, sister, Theola Polk. She leaves precious and loving memories to her children, Curlee Ray Neely, High Point, Willie James McCluney(Mary) Charlotte, Curtis McCluney, Salisbury, Phronice M. Johnson, Salisbury, Larry Victor McCluney, Salisbury, Timothy A. McCluney, Salisbury, sixteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, fifteen great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, East Spencer Visitation at 11:30 am and Funeral at 12 pm the burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend James Ledbetter, Pastor, Officiating, Presiding Elder Reverend Dr. Calvin Miller, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 25, 2019