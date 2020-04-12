Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Edwards. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Lying in State 11:00 AM - 11:45 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Lying in State 12:00 AM - 12:30 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM West Lawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lillie Mae Coone Edwards, 84, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehab in Albemarle. Mrs. Edwards was born Sept. 7, 1935 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Floyd Elliot Coone and Carrie Byrd Coone. She retired from Cannon Mills where she worked in the Weave Room and later worked for Wal-Mart. She was a self-taught piano player and had a beautiful voice. She used her talents at many churches in the area. Lillie loved life and lived it to her fullest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Edwards; two sisters, Margie Moore and Brenda Coone; and two brothers, Melvin Coone and Floyd Coone, Jr. Mrs. Edwards is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Medlin of Rock Hill, S.C.; sister, Evelyn Roseman of Kannapolis; three brothers, Paul Coone and wife Linda of San Antonio, Tex., David Coone and wife Donna of Kannapolis and Jimmy Coone and wife Emily of Kannapolis; two grandchildren, Nathan Medlin and Stephanie Lambert; and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, April 16, at West Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Ron Hartman will officiate. The body will lie in-state at the funeral home from 11 a.m., Wednesday until 12:30 p.m., Thursday. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1301 N. Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020

