Lillie Mae Harrington Gainey, 89, of Enochville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her daughter's residence following a period of declining health. Lillie was born Nov. 8, 1929 in Moore County, a daughter of the late John Fletcher and Bertha Morgan Harrington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Edison Gainey on Sept. 26, 1978, a son; Donnie Ray Beaver; and a brother, John H. Harrington. Lillie was a member of First Baptist Church of Enochville. She enjoyed crafts, especially sewing, quilting and crocheting. She was employed with Cannon Mills Plant #1, weave rooms #6 and #7 for 17 years. She later worked at Sunrise Apparel and Dixie Cleaners Apparel Shop. She loved her family and the time they spent together. Family members left to cherish her memory include sons, Michael Wayne Beaver and wife Linda of Kannapolis and Eddie Dean Harrington and wife Marlene of Salisbury; a daughter, Lucille Gainey Burris of Rockwell; a sister, Margaret Cline of Concord; brothers, Kenneth Harrington and wife Betty of Salisbury, William Harrington of Landis and Charles Harrington and wife Theresa of Myrtle Beach S.C. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Service & Visitation: Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gainey will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Enochville conducted by Rev. Lewis Whittington and Rev. Ron Touchton. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials: The family requests that memorials in honor of Mrs. Gainey be made to First Baptist Church of Enochville, 2308 Davis St., Kannapolis, NC 28081, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County and especially Lillie's caregivers, Sharon, Samantha, Christy and Sandy for their love shown to Lillie during her illness. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Gainey. Online condolences may be sent to

