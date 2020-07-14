Lillie Mae Timberman, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born August 17, 1943 in Rowan County to Dorothy Cauble and the late Alfred Ray Cauble. She was a graduate of Appalachian State University. Lillie worked in Accounting for Thomasville Furniture. She was a member of St. Luke's Reformed Church. In addition to her father, Lillie was preceded in death by her Husband, Clifford Timberman and her brother A. Ray Cauble, Jr. Lillie is survived by her mother, Dorothy Cauble; Son, Eddie Timberman of Salisbury; two daughters, Andrea Timberman and Donna Timberman; she is also survived by her sisters Carol Hudson and Melinda Wells. Visitation: Family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 9:00 am - 10:00 am at St. Luke's Reformed Church Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Service: A graveside service will be held at St. Luke's Reforemed Church Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor John Schnell officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Timberman family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
