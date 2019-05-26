Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Cordina Rosa. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Cordina Rosa, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence. Born in North Africa, she was a daughter of the late Carl Cordina and Henrietta Burlo Cordina. She graduated from the Loreto Convent in Mosangari and was employed with Arrigas Company (a division of Shell Corp) in Nairobi, Kenya for a number of years. After moving to the United States in 1964 she worked with her husband in the family business, Tino Tile and Marble Company. Mrs. Rosa was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clementino Rosa on October 27, 2002. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ryan Rosa and wife Jennifer of Concord, Wayne Rosa and wife Sonya of Salisbury; daughter, Leanne Thomas of Rockwell, and grandchildren, Cameron Thomas of Rockwell, Hailey Rosa of Concord, Hannah Rosa of Concord, Danica Rosa of Salisbury. The family will receive friends 10-11 AM Wednesday (May 29) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:00 a.m. with Father John J. Eckert officiating. Entombment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 Summersett Funeral Home of Salisbury is serving the Rosa family. Online condolences may be made at

