Linda Dent Sullivan, 77, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte. Born November 8, 1942 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Mavis Clark Dent and Ralph Wesley Dent. Mrs. Sullivan was educated in the Salisbury schools, graduated from Boyden High School, Class of 1961 and Salisbury Business College in 1962. She was previously employed at PP&G in Lexington and retired from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Patient Accounts. Mrs. Sullivan enjoyed health and fitness and loved to walk. She had a heart for animals and dearly loved her five cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Doyle Sullivan on June 23, 2010 and a nephew, Rusty Powlas in 2006. Those left to cherish her memory are children, Rebecca Trexler Pressley and husband Ken, Mark Trexler and wife Betsy; sister, Patricia Dent Powlas all of Salisbury; grandson, Kyle “KJ” Pressley and wife Han of Houston, TX and great grandson, Caleb Pressley of Houston, TX; nephew, Keith Powlas and wife Leigh Anne; great nieces, Megan and Grace Powlas all of Salisbury. Service: The family will greet friends at Summersett Funeral Home with social distancing and an allowance for 10 people to be in the funeral home at a time from 12:30-2 PM Monday (Sept. 28) followed by a funeral service at 2 PM with Rev. Holly Evensen officiating. Service: A committal service will be held at 10 AM – Thursday (Oct. 8) at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with her husband. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sullivan family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.