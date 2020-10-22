Mrs. Linda Diane Myrick Speight, 74 of Landis went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Transitional Health Care Center following a period of declining health due to Parkinsons. Diane was born February 10, 1946 in Rowan County, NC a daughter of the late James David Myrick and Georgia Butts Seagraves. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ewing. Diane was a 1964 graduate of South Rowan High School. She formerly worked at Reynolds Metals, G.E of Salisbury, and Cannon Mills where she played on the sheet dept softball team. She retired from N.G.K. Ceramics where she was a lab technician. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Landis. Mom loved to SHOP SHOP SHOP!! Particularly yard-sales and scratch offs. She also loved to SALE SALE SALE!! Mom sold African Violets, candles, and produce. She enjoyed camping and going to the Outer Banks. We enjoyed 25yrs visiting Buxton (Outer Banks) where we spent all day surfing fishing and looking for shells. Mom was the family planner. She planned all the Thanksgivings and Christmas parties, as well as inviting folks to tag along with us to the Outer Banks. Parkinsons didn't slow her down. She dressed up every year for Trunk or Treat to give out candy to the kids. She still did this while at Transitions Health Center. She loved Elvis (still has the ticket stub from the concert) Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Max Speight, daughter Shelley Wagner and husband Rocky of Kannapolis; 5 grandsons Hunter Allman (Dara), Chris Wagner, Jon Wagner (Haley), Daniel Wagner, Zach Wagner; 4 great-grandkids, and a sister Sharon Sutton of Landis. A memorial service for Mrs. Diane Speight will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 5 pm in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. J.R. Beaver. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4pm-5pm with services following. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 156 Corporate Blvd, Indian Trail, NC 28079. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Speight. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com