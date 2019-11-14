Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Efird. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM ock Grove United Methodist Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Bailey Efird, 76, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1943, in Salisbury to the late J.D. and Gladys Fesperman Bailey. Mrs. Efird was a 1961 graduate of East Rowan High School and was a life long member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Cannon Mills in Kannapolis where she was weaver and a weave instructor. Linda enjoyed spending time at the beach and with those who called her "Granny," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a hard time telling anyone "no," especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Efird; children, Starla Wells (Randy) of Rockwell; Jeff Efird (Tammy) of Salisbury, and Andy Efird (Laura) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jeremy Efird (Sissy) , Jessica Rhinehardt (Josh) , Steven Wells (Krista) , Amber Wells Burleyson (Brad), and Morgan and Emma Efird; nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Donnie Bailey (Jo) and Ronnie Bailey; and sister, Kay Spillman (Roger). The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, November 15, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rock Grove United Methodist Church, Salisbury, conducted by Rev. Tommy Conder. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorials may be made to Rock Grove United Methodist Church, 1048 Shuping Mill Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Efird family. Online condolences may be made at

Linda Bailey Efird, 76, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1943, in Salisbury to the late J.D. and Gladys Fesperman Bailey. Mrs. Efird was a 1961 graduate of East Rowan High School and was a life long member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Cannon Mills in Kannapolis where she was weaver and a weave instructor. Linda enjoyed spending time at the beach and with those who called her "Granny," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a hard time telling anyone "no," especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Efird; children, Starla Wells (Randy) of Rockwell; Jeff Efird (Tammy) of Salisbury, and Andy Efird (Laura) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jeremy Efird (Sissy) , Jessica Rhinehardt (Josh) , Steven Wells (Krista) , Amber Wells Burleyson (Brad), and Morgan and Emma Efird; nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Donnie Bailey (Jo) and Ronnie Bailey; and sister, Kay Spillman (Roger). The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, November 15, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rock Grove United Methodist Church, Salisbury, conducted by Rev. Tommy Conder. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorials may be made to Rock Grove United Methodist Church, 1048 Shuping Mill Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Efird family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close