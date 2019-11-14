Linda Bailey Efird, 76, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1943, in Salisbury to the late J.D. and Gladys Fesperman Bailey. Mrs. Efird was a 1961 graduate of East Rowan High School and was a life long member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Cannon Mills in Kannapolis where she was weaver and a weave instructor. Linda enjoyed spending time at the beach and with those who called her "Granny," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a hard time telling anyone "no," especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Efird; children, Starla Wells (Randy) of Rockwell; Jeff Efird (Tammy) of Salisbury, and Andy Efird (Laura) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jeremy Efird (Sissy) , Jessica Rhinehardt (Josh) , Steven Wells (Krista) , Amber Wells Burleyson (Brad), and Morgan and Emma Efird; nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Donnie Bailey (Jo) and Ronnie Bailey; and sister, Kay Spillman (Roger). The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, November 15, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rock Grove United Methodist Church, Salisbury, conducted by Rev. Tommy Conder. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorials may be made to Rock Grove United Methodist Church, 1048 Shuping Mill Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Efird family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 14, 2019