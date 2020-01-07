Linda Thomerson Fleming, 77, of Salisbury, formerly of Lexington, and passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her residence. Born June 30, 1942 in Greensboro, NC she was a daughter of the late Homer Dean Thomerson and Mary Wilmoth Thomerson. She graduated from George Mason High School in Falls Church, VA and was a receptionist with Lexington Furniture as well as a loving mother and dedicated homemaker. Linda was a member of Cotton Grove United Methodist Church. She married Ralph Glenn Fleming on June 4, 1961. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Gregory Scott Fleming of San Francisco, CA, Alan Todd Fleming (Lorrie) of Timberlake, NC, and Thomas Mark Fleming (Christine) of Huntersville, NC; brothers, Homer Dean Thomerson (Doris) of Manning, SC and David Ray Thomerson (Linda) of Florence, SC; sister, Elizabeth Thomerson Beverly (Creed) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Anna Fleming Harris (Jonathan), Peyton Fleming, Joshua Fleming, and Tally Fleming; and a great--grandchild, Salem Harris. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, January 9 th at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a Service in Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Rev. Chris Henson. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, January 10th at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Chris Henson officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care Rowan, 301 S. Main Street Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Parkinson Disease Foundation, 650 W. 168 th Street, New York, NY 10032-9982. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Fleming family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersett.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 7, 2020