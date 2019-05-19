Linda Ghent McCoy, 70, of Faith, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born Aug. 30, 1948 in Rock Hill, S.C. to Malcom and Betty Ghent Sanderson. Linda worked as a Warehouse Associate for Lerner Shoes. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Toney Sanderson. Linda is survived by her son, Andrew (Jennifer) McCoy of Landis; daughter, Hope McCoy of Indian Trail; brother, Johnny Sanderson; grandson, Shane Phillips; and two granddaughters, Brooklyn Smith and Leah McCoy. Service: The graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum, Salisbury. Entombment will take place in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends of Rowan County, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the McCoy family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2019