Linda Harris Jones, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born April 9, 1948 in Davie County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Harris and Bertha Spry Harris. She was educated in the Davie County and Salisbury schools and graduated from Boyden High School. Mrs. Jones was a Patient Service Coordinator for Novant Health Heart and Vascular Institute. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Clawson. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, Al Jones; daughter, Shemiah Price; niece, Angelia Price; nephew, Larry Clawson, Jr.; great nieces, Amber Ortiz, and Briana Lockett; great great-nieces and nephews, Kevin Wyatt, Candace Wyatt, Jaylen Allison, Adam and Andrew Ortiz and Naz'hier Lockett. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 Noon at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12 Noon with Rev. Jim Stamp, minister of Westside Church, Chesapeake, VA officiating. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2019