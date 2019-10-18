Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Irene Frye. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Memorial service 3:00 PM South China Grove United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Linda Irene Frye, 70 of China Grove passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Frye was born on February 16, 1948 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Van Alexander Beaver and Rose Lee Acock Beaver. Linda was a longtime member of South China Grove United Methodist Church, where she seldom missed a worship service and was the recipient of the 2015 Laity Service Award from the church. She was a CNA and enjoyed caring for and helping others. In her spare time, she liked to go horseback riding, fishing, doing cross-stitching and crocheting. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jamie L. Frye Jr. and her daughters, Patricia Ann Wilson and Jennifer Brock Harrington. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at South China Grove United Methodist Church with Doc S. B. Warner and Pastor Tina Thompson officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at

