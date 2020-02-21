Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Johnson. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM North Kannapolis Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM North Kannapolis Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rep. Linda Kay Pennell Johnson, 74, of Kannapolis went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. A funeral service celebrating Linda's life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 22, at North Kannapolis Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Pisani officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Saturday. Linda was born May 2, 1945, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Smith Pennell. She was a graduate of A. L. Brown High School Class of 1963, where she played varsity basketball and was a cheerleader. She continued her education following high school and became a computer analyst. Early on, she was a great supporter and advocate for the Dixie Youth Baseball program in Kannapolis and many other community endeavors. She was known as “second mom” to many neighborhood kids and school friends when her sons were growing up, and doors at the Johnson home were always open. Linda served eight years on the Kannapolis School Board prior to her election to the NC House of Representatives in 2000. She was a lifelong advocate for K-12 education and was dubbed as the “Education Legislator.” She was known as one of the most influential and respected members of the NC House, serving as senior appropriations chair and co-chair of the joint education oversight committee. She was instrumental in the creation and development of the NC Research Campus. She represented House District 82 and was serving her tenth term in office at her death. She was known for being a selfless public servant, role model, advocate, mentor, and fighter for her constituents. She leaves an honorable legacy of courage and civility and a reputation of never backing down on her values. Linda was a member of North Kannapolis Baptist Church, where in earlier years she taught Vacation Bible School, Mission Friends, and GA's. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she was dearly loved by her family, friends, and colleagues. Her warm smile, congeniality, and unconditional love will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, David Pennell; sister-in-law, Dean Pennell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hugh and Inez Johnson; and son, Ben Johnson, in 2019. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Ronnie Roger Johnson; sons, Roger Johnson of Charlottesville, VA, and Byron Johnson of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Regan Johnson, Linzi Johnson, Sawyer Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Sydney Johnson, and Chloe Johnson; daughter-in-law, Lori Johnson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Timisha Johnson Robinette; nephews, David Pennell and Darryl Pennell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to North Kannapolis Baptist Church, 312 Locust Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at

