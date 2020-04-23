Linda “Kay” Kluttz Jones, 73, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born on August 20, 1946 in Salisbury, to the late Ray and May Ritchie Kluttz. Mrs. Jones graduated from South Rowan High School and Kings College in Charlotte. She retired from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in the administration office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Jones; son, Kalen Jones; brother, Robert Kluttz; and sister, Betty K. Safrit. She is survived by her nieces, Anna Hinshaw, Nora Helms, Pam Safrit; nephew, Kevin Safrit; numerous great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur babies, Tessa, Little Bit, and Otis. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury NC 28147. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Jones family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2020