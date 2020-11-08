Linda Louise Wilson, 71, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Francis Bowman. Linda graduated with a Bachelor's degree in accounting and worked as an accountant. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her cats. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Peter Wilson. She is survived by son, Jay Wilson of Florence, KY. There will be a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA at: www.aspca.org
