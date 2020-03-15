Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Nichols. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Visitation 1:30 PM Victory Baptist Church in Cooleemee Funeral service 2:30 PM Victory Baptist Church in Cooleemee Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Linda Annette Bivins Nichols, 84, of Rabbit Hollow Road, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on January 31, 1936, in Davie County, to the late Walter Franklin and Julia Ruth Sechrest Bivins. Mrs. Nichols was a very strong Christian woman. Family was everything to her and she loved “get togethers”. She worked very hard to see that everyone was always together. Every holiday, she would cook for all her family and thoroughly enjoyed it. Mrs. Nichols retired from Monleigh Garment Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dean Nichols; a sister, Janet McDaniel; and a brother, Bill Nichols. Survivors include three children, Derrick Nichols (Teresa) of Mocksville, Rhonda Brown (Randy) of Mocksville; and Lorrie Taylor (Howard) of Cleveland; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; a brother, Ronnie Bivins (Gail) of Cooleemee; longtime loving friend, Nancy Williams; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Victory Baptist Church in Cooleemee with Rev. Shelby Harbour officiating. Interment will follow in Legion Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church. Online condolences may be made at

