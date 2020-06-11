Linda Norwood-Hart
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Leigh Norwood-Hart, 56, of Kannapolis, formerly of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away early Monday Morning, June 8, 2020 after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's. Linda's Celebration of Life will begin at 2:30 PM Thursday, June 11 at Jackson Park United Methodist Church. Her memorial service will begin at 3:30 PM Thursday with Rev. Dr. Greg Gordon officiating. Linda was born January 9, 1964 in Cabarrus County, the daughter of Dale Wortham and Joyce Hurst Norwood. Linda graduated from A. L. Brown High School and received her B.S. from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was a long-time resident of Charlotte and member of Myers Park UMC. In early years, Linda worked for Bank of America in Corporate Travel; later after receiving her BS in social work, Linda worked for Mecklenburg, and then Rowan County. Linda will be remembered for her love of laughter, exquisite gourmet cooking, growing beautiful gardens and spending time with her family and friends at the beach. Her family and friends loved her and she will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Linda is survived by her sisters; Gina Norwood Smith of Greenville, SC and Ashley Norwood Johnson of Concord, her precious niece, Elizabeth Kennedy Smith and by her soulmate, Claude Barbee Hart of Charlotte. Linda's family would like to thank the Hospice nurses, doctors, and staff for the loving care shown to Linda during this time. Memorials: Donations can be made in her name to Community Home Care and Hospice of Indian Trail, 156 Corporate Blvd. Indian Trail, NC 29079. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved