Linda Slawter Braswell, 72, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House after a brief illness. Linda was born Sept. 10, 1946 in High Point to the late J.P. and Beulah Slawter. She was a 1964 graduate of High Point Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1968. She was a journalist at the Salisbury Post for 27 years and retired from the paper in 2008. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry, where she was a Sunday School teacher and served on several committees. She also served on the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA Board of Directors. Linda was a loving wife, mother and friend. She loved gardening, cooking and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the YMCA and attended Silver Sneakers classes. Linda is survived by her husband, William Charles “Bill” Braswell, whom she married on May 13, 1973; a daughter, Anna Caroline Braswell of Raleigh; a son, William Bryant “Chip” Braswell of Wadesboro; two sisters, Shirley Grochow (Steve) of Greensboro and Dottie Holbrook (Rick) of High Point; and an aunt, Iris Scearce Dull (Dean) of Holden Beach. Visitation: The family will welcome friends for an informal visitation at Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W. Main St., Rockwell, NC 28138 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA of Rockwell, 790 Crescent Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Braswell family. Online condolences may be made to www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 4, 2019