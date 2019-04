Linda Slawter Braswell, 72, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House after a brief illness. Linda was born Sept. 10, 1946 in High Point to the late J.P. and Beulah Slawter. She was a 1964 graduate of High Point Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1968. She was a journalist at the Salisbury Post for 27 years and retired from the paper in 2008. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry, where she was a Sunday School teacher and served on several committees. She also served on the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA Board of Directors. Linda was a loving wife, mother and friend. She loved gardening, cooking and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the YMCA and attended Silver Sneakers classes. Linda is survived by her husband, William Charles “Bill” Braswell, whom she married on May 13, 1973; a daughter, Anna Caroline Braswell of Raleigh; a son, William Bryant “Chip” Braswell of Wadesboro; two sisters, Shirley Grochow (Steve) of Greensboro and Dottie Holbrook (Rick) of High Point; and an aunt, Iris Scearce Dull (Dean) of Holden Beach. Visitation: The family will welcome friends for an informal visitation at Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W. Main St., Rockwell, NC 28138 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA of Rockwell, 790 Crescent Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Braswell family. Online condolences may be made to www.carolinacremation.com