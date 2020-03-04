Mrs. Linda Stegall Taylor, age 68 of Rockwell passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill after a brief illness. Linda was born in Cabarrus County on February 26, 1952 and was the daughter of Judy Hollis Stegall. Her father, Bobby Gene Stegall, Sr. and her sister, Maralice Stegall, also preceded her in death. Linda was an active member of God's Tabernacle Spirited Baptist Church in Kannapolis and spent her most recent career driving pilot cars for oversized traveling loads. Linda enjoyed doing all types of crafts (she made beautiful blankets for all her grandchildren), flower gardening and going fishing whether she caught anything or not. She was an excellent cook and prepared wonderful meals for her family and loved all the family gatherings. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of two years, Timothy Taylor, her children, Alvin Trent Griggs, Jr. (Shannon), Angela Johnson (Chad) and Bobby Lumsden (Laura). She also leaves behind her brothers, Curtis Stegall (Gwen) and Bobby Stegall, Jr. (Barbara) along with ten grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service for Linda will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:30pm at God's Tabernacle Spirited Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Wayne Hall. Kindly remember Linda with memorials in her honor to the Children's Church Fund at God's Tabernacle Spirited Baptist Church, 2405 N. Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Taylor.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 4, 2020