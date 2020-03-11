Lisa C. Manley, age 55, died at her home in Salisbury on March 7, 2020. Lisa was born in Savannah, Georgia in 1964 and made her home in Salisbury several years later. Before moving to Salisbury, she attended St. Andrews school in Sewanee, Tennessee and The American College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. Lisa is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hobart Manley, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, a brother, a sister, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be conducted 4 PM Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Summersett Memorial Chapel, conducted by Rev. Jerry Snipes. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Manley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 11, 2020