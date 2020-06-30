1/1
Lisa Michelle Feamster Herndon
1964 - 2020
Lisa Michelle Feamster Herndon, 56, was born to the late Arthur and Brenda Wood Feamster, Sr. on March 2, 1964 in Rowan County, she passed away on June 28, 2020 at Glen A. Kiser Hospice House. She attended Salisbury High School and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse David Herndon, siblings; Bessie Chapman and Rodney Feamster. She leaves memories to her sons; Ira Feamster stepsons; Marcus McDaniel, David Simpson, Gerald Steele; daugthers, Ashsa Feamster, Sable (Robert) Campbell; stepdaughter, Kokataher Simpson; brothers, Arthur Feamster; sisters, Debra Nwafor, Terri Robinson (Charles) Everhart;grandchildren, Shakila Brown, Kamahri Feamster, Robert Campbell, Jr. Sabreion Campbell and King Feamster; uncle, James (Dorothy)Woods: aunt, Mary Woods special uncle, Johnny Woods, a host of relatives and friends. Service: Private funeral services Friday, July 3, at 3:00 Macedonia Baptist Church, 2865 Enon Church Rd., Salisbury Visitation: Public visitation will be Thursday, 10:00 - 5:30 at all other times, 1140 Hollywood Drive, Spencer. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Feamster family.

Published in Salisbury Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-637-8882
