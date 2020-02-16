Lloyd Bruce Messick, 90, of Salisbury passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on September 30, 1929, he was the son of the late Lillie Godbey Messick and Charlie Messick. Lloyd worked as a truck driver for Fredrickson Trucking and Roadway Trucking. He was a farmer and enjoyed raising cows, hogs, and growing his garden. He could also crochet, cook, and make floral arrangements. Lloyd was Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Miller Messick, who passed away on October 15, 2010; daughter, Kathie Chapman, who passed away in April, 2009; brother, C.W. Messick; sisters, Edna Pinkston, Kathryn Kurfee and Elizabeth Cranfield. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Richard Scott Messick (Tonya Yates); daughter, Teresa Messick Poole of Rockwell; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Lloyd's caregivers, Linda Finch, Pat Smith, Dawn Funderburk, Sissy Simmons, Ronnie Simmons, Lisa Robertson and Alisha Hodge. A private service was held. The family would like to thank Novant Health Hospice for the loving care they provided to Lloyd. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Messick family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 16, 2020