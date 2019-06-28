Lloyd Lee Schuler, Jr., 72, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born March 27, 1947, in Flint, MI, to the late Lloyd Lee Schuler, Sr. and Elizabeth Hite Schuler. Lloyd worked as an auto mechanic for many years, later working as a show car driver for Roush Racing and helped recruit for the Air Force. He was a member of West Park Baptist Church where he served as a church bus driver. Mr. Schuler loved to spend his time helping others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Scott Schuler and sister, Bethany Schuler. Mr. Schuler is survived by his daughter, Kerry Heythaler and husband, Daniel, of Gold Hill, NC; daughter-in-law, Sue Schuler-Brock of Sevierville, TN; brothers, Mike Schuler and wife, Carolyn, Mark Schuler and wife, Jackie, and Todd Schuler and wife, Jeanie; sisters, Laurie Crull and husband, Dave and Margo Gosser and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Christopher Schuler and wife, Emily, Ryan Schuler, Ethan Schuler, Jarod Schuler, and Kylee Schuler; and great-grandchildren, Bailey and Molly Schuler. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell, conducted by Rev. Billy Sechrist. Memorials may be made to West Park Baptist Church for the Bus Ministry, 715 West Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Schuler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 28, 2019