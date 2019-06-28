Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Lee Schuler. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM West Park Baptist Church Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Lee Schuler, Jr., 72, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born March 27, 1947, in Flint, MI, to the late Lloyd Lee Schuler, Sr. and Elizabeth Hite Schuler. Lloyd worked as an auto mechanic for many years, later working as a show car driver for Roush Racing and helped recruit for the Air Force. He was a member of West Park Baptist Church where he served as a church bus driver. Mr. Schuler loved to spend his time helping others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Scott Schuler and sister, Bethany Schuler. Mr. Schuler is survived by his daughter, Kerry Heythaler and husband, Daniel, of Gold Hill, NC; daughter-in-law, Sue Schuler-Brock of Sevierville, TN; brothers, Mike Schuler and wife, Carolyn, Mark Schuler and wife, Jackie, and Todd Schuler and wife, Jeanie; sisters, Laurie Crull and husband, Dave and Margo Gosser and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Christopher Schuler and wife, Emily, Ryan Schuler, Ethan Schuler, Jarod Schuler, and Kylee Schuler; and great-grandchildren, Bailey and Molly Schuler. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell, conducted by Rev. Billy Sechrist. Memorials may be made to West Park Baptist Church for the Bus Ministry, 715 West Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Schuler family. Online condolences may be made at

Lloyd Lee Schuler, Jr., 72, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born March 27, 1947, in Flint, MI, to the late Lloyd Lee Schuler, Sr. and Elizabeth Hite Schuler. Lloyd worked as an auto mechanic for many years, later working as a show car driver for Roush Racing and helped recruit for the Air Force. He was a member of West Park Baptist Church where he served as a church bus driver. Mr. Schuler loved to spend his time helping others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Scott Schuler and sister, Bethany Schuler. Mr. Schuler is survived by his daughter, Kerry Heythaler and husband, Daniel, of Gold Hill, NC; daughter-in-law, Sue Schuler-Brock of Sevierville, TN; brothers, Mike Schuler and wife, Carolyn, Mark Schuler and wife, Jackie, and Todd Schuler and wife, Jeanie; sisters, Laurie Crull and husband, Dave and Margo Gosser and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Christopher Schuler and wife, Emily, Ryan Schuler, Ethan Schuler, Jarod Schuler, and Kylee Schuler; and great-grandchildren, Bailey and Molly Schuler. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell, conducted by Rev. Billy Sechrist. Memorials may be made to West Park Baptist Church for the Bus Ministry, 715 West Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Schuler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close