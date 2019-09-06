Lois Eaton Harrington, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Carillion Assisted Living of Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on April 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Eaton and Ester Mae Readling Eaton. Lois was a graduate of China Grove High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of South China Grove United Methodist Church. Lois enjoyed traveling, spending time in the mountains, sewing and other crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Harrington and her son, Michael Dale Harrington. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lisa H. Faggart (W. Scott) of Gastonia and Su H. Krotchko (Mark) of Salisbury; one sister, Peggy Hooper ; four grandchildren, Joshua Krotchko (Lydia), Kaitlyn Krotchko (Joshua Eagle), Alexis and Eryn Faggart. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Kara, Noah, Gunner and Annabella; nephew Jerry. Visitation: 11-12 Noon Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Methodist Church of China Grove. A celebration of her life services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Methodist Church of China Grove conducted by Rev. Curtis Goforth. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Hospice and Palliative Care, 301 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Harrington family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 6, 2019