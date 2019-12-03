Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Elliott. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mt. Zion United Church of Christ China Grove , NC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Mt. Zion United Church of Christ China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Annette Freeze Elliott of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Atrium Northeast Medical Center, Concord following a brief illness. Lois was born May 1, 1938 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Ralph Sloan Freeze and Margaret Catherine Davis. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Estelle Funderburk Freeze; and a half-sister, Rebecca Diane Freeze. Lois was a previous member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove and at the time of her death she was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove. During her membership of both churches, she served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Women Circles, Director of Vacation Bible School, participant in the choir, and numerous boards and operating committees. Lois was a teacher with the Rowan County School System serving at Rockwell Elementary and later retiring from Enochville Elementary School. Due to her passion of loving children, she supported the Nazareth Children's Home and sponsored many children throughout the years. She had served as chairwomen of the Rowan County Republican Party, was a member of the China Grove Women's club, Chairwoman of the Zoning Board of Adjustment in Rowan County and the American Legion Post #146 Women's Auxiliary. She was a twice survivor of cancer. Family members left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Troy R. Elliott; one son, George R. Elliott of China Grove; one daughter, Troy Ann Elliott Donahue and husband Dennis Donahue of China Grove; two grandsons, James Kyle (Ashley) Donahue of Mint Hill and Brenton Elliott (Keely) Donahue of China Grove; and one great-grandson, Kaison James Donahue of China Grove. Visitation and Service: Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove conducted by Rev. Mark Burns. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials may be made to the Association, 4530 Park Rd #240, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to

