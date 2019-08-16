Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Immanuel Lutheran Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Immanuel Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Fesperman Beaver, 91, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born June 20, 1928, in Rockwell, to the late Carl Lee and Estelle Dabbs Fesperman. Mrs. Beaver was a graduate of China Grove High School and retired from Cannon Mills. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell. Mrs. Beaver enjoyed taking small road trips, especially to the mountains, word search puzzles and reading mysteries and cookbooks. She especially enjoyed caring for her children, Jimmy and Kim. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beaver was preceded in death by her husband, James “Brantly” Beaver; son, James Alexander “Jimmy” Beaver; sisters, Helen Fesperman Cranford, Edna Upton Yost and Frances “Detta” Moss; and brothers, Carl Lee Fesperman Jr., Charlie Ray Fesperman, John Phillip Fesperman and Eugene Fesperman. Lois is survived by her daughter, Kim Beaver of Rockwell and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Service: The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Bruce Sheeks, officiating. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2070 Emanuel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138 or Lutheran Services of the Carolinas, P.O. Box 947, Salisbury, NC 28145. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Beaver family. Online condolences may be made at

