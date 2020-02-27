Lois "Grandma"; Burns, 81, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 22, 1938, in Cabarrus County to the late J.J. Blackwelder and Stella Easley Thomas. Mrs. Burns was member of Lake Community Church in Salisbury. She was employed as a dispatcher for the City of Concord and later became the secretary for her son at Smiths Paint and Body. She loved to spend her time rocking on her porch with her book and with her great-grandchildren, especially Easton, Hunter, and Eleni, and looked forward to the birth of another great-granddaughter, Brynley. Mrs. Burns loved to attend softball games of her grandchildren no matter how far they traveled. She was a huge supporter of the RC Swarm Softball team and was known as the scorekeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zane Burns; and sons, Steven Franklin Smith and William Michael Smith; and sister, Marcia Goodman. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Lynn Snead of Concord and her children, Crystal Strube and Jamie Strube and wife, Ruby; daughter, Linda Smith Davidson and husband, Louie of Shelby and their son, James Davidson and wife, Amber; son, Eddie Ray Smith, Sr., of Concord and his children, E.J. Smith and Nicholas Smith; and daughter, Rhonda Geneva Whitaker of Granite Quarry and her children, Candice Miller and husband, Matt and R.J. Hurlocker and wife, Kimberly; sisters, Sue Furr and husband, Darrell, Venita Helms and husband, Buddy, and Shirley Tuck; and numerous great- grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM at Lake Community Church where you are invited to come as you are. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM on Sunday, at the church with Pastor Ronnie Pinyan officiating. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RC Swarm-Miller Travel Softball Team, 496 Pleasant Cove Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family of Mrs. Burns. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 27, 2020