Lois Geneva Chastain Hinson Safrit 89 of Salisbury, died on August 11, 2020. Mrs Safrit was born on August 2, 1931 in Madison County, GA, the daughter of the late Luther Gene Chastain and Millie Scarboro Chastain. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Howard J. Hinson, and infant son Dennis Eugene Hinson; two brothers, JT Chastain and Guy Chastain; two sisters, Mary Parham, and Betty Scarborough. Mrs. Safrit was a resident of the area all her life. She retired from General Electric in Salisbury. She was of Baptist and Lutheran faith. Survivors include her daughter Deborah “Deb” Julian (Butch) of Salisbury and two sons Michael “Mike” Hinson (Linda) of Yadkinville and David Hinson (Frances) of Lexington. Grandchildren, Jenny Rea (Jason) of Ellicott City, MD. , Jeffrey Haigler (Joy) of Statesville. Great-grandson Logan Bruce and several step great-grandchildren. Brother Luther G. Chastain Jr. of Landis. Service: Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Mike Motley. She will be laid to rest beside her infant child at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation: Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 at Whitley's. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church 3600 Long Ferry Road Salisbury 28146. Online condolences may be left a www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
