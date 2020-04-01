|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Kirk.
Lois Jean Smith Kirk, 92, passed away on March 30, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living. Along with her beloved husband, Dr. William Smith Kirk, Lois was also preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Margaret Mathias Smith, parents-in-law Frank W. and Suzanne S. Kirk, siblings Robert A. Smith, Retta S. Walker, and William L. Smith, son William S. Kirk, Jr., and son-in-law J. Thomas Spicknall. Lois was born and reared in the great state of Pennsylvania, graduated from Bentleyville High School, and received her nursing training from Southside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA in 1948. She served the US Air Force as a 1st lieutenant surgical nurse at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL, where she met and married William Smith Kirk, a captain and dentist also at Maxwell. Shortly after marrying, the couple stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany before settling in Salisbury, NC to raise their three children, William Smith Kirk, Jr., Margaret Suzanne Kirk, and Timothy Davis Kirk. Lois developed a wonderful talent for anything culinary and enjoyed entertaining friends and extended family frequently. Her home was often open. Her passion was creating beautiful home interiors, not only for her own home, but for homes of friends and relatives. She was a particularly gifted seamstress. She was known for her quick wit, always ready with a humorous joke. She was an avid baseball fan. Besides loving her family, Lois served her community well. She was on the first organized board for Meals On Wheels in Rowan County; she was a member of the Rowan County Relief Circle and Home Extension Group, sewing apparel to benefit others; at one time she served the United Way of Rowan County board as assistant treasure. She was a Cub Scout den leader, a Rotary Ann, and she was an active member in her church serving as a women's circle Bible teacher. As part of her legacy, Lois leaves behind her daughter, Peg Spicknall of Marietta, GA, her son, Tim Kirk (Kim) of Kannapolis, NC, and daughter-in-law, Maureen Kirk of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving her are her eight grandchildren, Jason Kirk (Deepa) of Chapel Hill, NC, Ben Kirk (Lindsay) of Houston, TX, Taylor Kirk (Meg) of Giddings, TX, John Spicknall (Tricia) of Marietta, GA, Susan Spicknall Ashley (Sunny) of Atlanta, GA, Katie Kirk of Charlotte, NC, Ryan Kirk of Greenville, SC, Davis Kirk of Wilmington, NC, and ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, near and dear friends. Nana, as she was a?ectionately known by her family, was a firm believer in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and the assurance of the wonderful, eternal life available to all. The family is very grateful for all the care and support she received while at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living, and from Trellis Supportive Care. At this time a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kirk family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 1, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|