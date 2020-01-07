Lola Mae Morgan Cross, 78, of Lexington passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice House after a long and courageous battle. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Cotton Grove United Methodist Church where she was a member with the Rev. Doug Rowe and Ken Severt officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service at the Church. Lola was born on October 7, 1941 in Millbridge, NC to Frederick Alexander and Lillian Sapp Morgan. She retired from the Davidson County school systems. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Charlie; her husband, Bobby Lee; her son, Tip; and son-in-law, Greg. Lola had a special first cousin Odell and Alice Morgan Walser whom she loved very much. Lola is survived by her son, Bobby D; daughter, Pam; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Lucy and Becky; and a brother, Carl. Lola loved spending time with her first cousins Steve and Elaine, Ganelda and Tom, Libby, and Jo and Buzz; as well as a special adopted son and daughter, Victor and Bobbye. Lola also had many special friends whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice House of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hinkle Hospice House staff for their excellent care and love given to Momma.

