Lonnie Bennett Lemly, 66, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home in Salisbury. He was born August 5, 1953 in to James and Velma Klutz Lemly. Lonnie was a 1971 graduate of East Rowan High School. He worked as a Loader Operator for Chandler Concrete for over 42 years. Lonnie was a member of Milford Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Choir member. In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his Sister, Tracey Lemly. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Deborah Frances Bolt Lemly , whom he married October 22, 1972 ; daughters, Melissa Spaugh and husband Casper, and Jennifer Lemly; granddaughter, Melanie Lemly; and brother, Jimmy Lemly and wife Kathy. Visitation: The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Milford Hills Baptist Church. Service: There will be a memorial service on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Milford Hills Baptist Church conducted by Rev. David Allois. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Lemly family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.