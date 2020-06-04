Lonnie Eugene Moore
1967 - 2020
Lonnie Eugene Moore, 52, of Gold Hill, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC. He was born September 12, 1967 in Rowan County to the late Larry Eugene Moore and Rickie Misenheimer Leonard. In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Dale Moore; sister, Brenda Moore Bunton; and nephew, Terry Wayne Bunton. He loved fishing and hunting, especially with his brother-in-law David and riding horses. Lonnie was a member of Sons of Confederates Veterans. Lonnie is survived by daughter, Sonya Moore of Rockwell, NC; son, Keith Moore of Winston Salem, NC; brother, Tommy Lynn (Jeannie) Moore of Salisbury, NC; sister, Gwen Johnston (the late David Johnston) of Salisbury, NC; nieces and nephews, Richard, Allen, Matthew, Misty, Jennifer, Kayla, and Tommy Jr.; one great-niece, Cecilia; mother of his children, Monica Leland; and his companion, his dog, General. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00 am - 11:45 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Joshua Maltba, officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
1 entry
June 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My family will miss you coming over for thanksgiving and I will surely have an empty space in my life my friend we have known each other for more than years my you rest in peace brother
michael brown beaver
Friend
